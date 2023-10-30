Fed set to continue rate pause

Sanlam’s Nick Kunze on gold and his preferred gold stock as the yellow metal looks set for its highest monthly close ever.

Luigi Marinus from PPS Investments on economic prospects as we head into the final two months of the year.Kwaku Debrah from Partners in Performance talks local banks as they offer value but are not as profitable as their global peers.Kweku Debrah:Partners in Perfomane

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

US Fed likely to pause again with rates at 22-year highThe US Federal Reserve will likely announce it is holding interest rates at a 22-year high on Wednesday, as it looks to tackle inflation. Read more ⮕

RSAvsNZL pre-game analysis: 'It's going to be a dogfight'Robert Marawa was joined by former Springbok players, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse on MSWOn947 to talk about the Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and All Blacks that will take place on 28 October 2023. Read more ⮕

Analysis: Time for central bank digital currencies to prove their worthAnalysis: Time for central bank digital currencies to prove their worth Read more ⮕

Mashaba FED UP with spaza shops’ counterfeit goodsHerman Mashaba wantsn SAPS and health department to shoulder the blame for the spate of food poisoning claims from spaza shop Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final officiating slammed by former All Blacks: 'I'm just fed up!'Rugby World Cup final officiating slammed by former All Blacks: 'I'm just fed up!' Read more ⮕

South Africa Will Need to Carefully Manage Relations With U.S., ChinaAnalysis - South Africa must tread carefully in its economic relationships to avoid being caught in the escalating tension between east and west, and more specifically China and the US. Read more ⮕