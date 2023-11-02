Fed needs to be seriously hawkish to avoid more hikes

All the intrigue and potential for market movement is focused on sentiment about the path forward. According to the latest data, markets are pricing in a 29% probability of a December hike, which was as low as 20% recently.

Meanwhile, the US economy continues to churn out much stronger-than-expected numbers and gain momentum. Just look at the GDP growth rate of almost 4.9% in the last quarter; before the pandemic, we last saw this in 2014. What a stark contrast to expectations of a recession!

In such an environment, Fed chief Jerome Powell has little choice but to continue threatening the markets with a willingness to raise interest rates even further if inflation picks up. And these potential threats, it seems to me, should be open enough to reach markets that do not believe in further hikes and are pricing in a first cut as early as next summer.

These are perfectly reasonable predictions, but they require a sharp cooling soon to materialise. And that requires scaring the markets beyond belief. If Powell can convince the markets at the press conference that he is not bluffing when he threatens another hike, that will be the best news for the dollar.

The US dollar was in a slow but steady rally until early October. The dollar index paused while awaiting critical economic data and central bank decisions. This situation paved the way for movement in both directions.

Therefore, in the event of a real threat of a rate hike, the US dollar rally may get a second wind, and we will see both the initial strong momentum and the subsequent smooth rise on the renewed carry trade.

