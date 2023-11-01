Fed leaves rates unchanged

US stocks were trading higher after the release of the policy statement while the US dollar pared gains against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields fell. “The statement leans to the dovish side,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. “The fact that they left rates unchanged for the second time in a row suggests the Fed might leave rates unchanged in December. And if they do, that means the Fed is done.”
The Fed’s latest statement noted that with job gains still “strong” and inflation still “elevated” the central bank continues to consider “the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time”.
But, he added, higher Treasury market yields “are showing through” to real-world borrowing costs. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Yields on longer-dated Treasury securities have climbed by around 1 percentage point since the Fed’s last rate increase in July, even as the central bank’s policy rate has remained unchanged since then.
The phrase has been used to indicate a degree of patience in deciding on further rate increases, and an acknowledgement that the full impact of the 5.25 percentage points in rate hikes since March of 2022 has yet to be felt.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: brieflyza | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »