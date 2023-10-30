Fed, geopolitics threaten dollar’s seasonal year-end slump

A trend of year-end weakness in the greenback may fail to rescue dollar bears, given the current economic and geopolitical uncertainties in the global market.
Holiday trade flows, a seasonal appetite for risk and book-closing into year-end has traditionally pressured the US currency, but the accumulated effects of Federal Reserve policy and conflict in the Middle East this year may weaken the reliability of this trend, according to market watchers. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has slumped every December for the past six straight years, with an average drop of about 1.
“Real rate spreads are, relative to the last five years, favouring the dollar a lot more this time around so you already have the page set for dollar bears to be somewhat weaker in the knees,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. “Clearly the elephant in the room is we’ve got unprecedented policy tightening that’s come through,” and then “you’ve got geopolitics thrown into the mix. headtopics.com
The market is pricing in just about a 20% chance of a hike by year-end, but the 10-year Treasury yield is not far from the psychological 5% level after reaching its highest since 2007 last week. The dollar has benefited from the underlying economic trend and surge in yields, confounding a slew of bets against the currency at the start of the year. The Bloomberg gauge has climbed over 2% in 2023, while the Asian dollar index has slumped almost 5%.
“They always say the past tends to repeat itself, but I think this time it’s a bit more difficult to say,” said Wei Liang Chang, macro strategist at DBS Bank. “If we get some stabilisation in China and if the Fed doesn’t become a party pooper, then we could see a bit of a rally in the Asian currencies for November and December.” headtopics.com