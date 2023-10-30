Fearless Mntambo Switches From Mesh To Pantsula

Photographed by Zakhele Lepasa, Linda Mntambo posted one of his edgiest outfits this year, while paying homage to pantsula sub culture. Forever going against the grain, Linda Mntambo rocked a punk-esque mesh top in one of his most"out there" outfits of the year.

The veteran midfielder was photographed by his best mate, Orlando Pirates' Zakhele Lepasa for his daring outfit and also acknowleged his pantsula ways in a more recent post.Sekhukhune United's Linda Mntambo enjoys a bold fashion moment with the fashionista whipping out a black mesh vest in a recent 'fit pic.

The blonde-haired midfielder channeled his inner Wesley Snipes with the sleek black shades, styling black slacks with black suede high-top sneakers.He got Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa to photograph this audacious outfit, adding to the Bafana Bafana star's impressive photography catalogue.

