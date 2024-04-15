FBI Launches Criminal Probe into Baltimore Bridge Collapse

In a statement to AFP, the FBI confirmed that its agents were aboard the Singapore-flagged Dali container ship .

The Washington Post described it as a "criminal investigation," and cited two unnamed US officials as saying the probe will look "at least in part" at whether the crew knew the ship had serious systems problems when it left the port.

The ship had managed to issue a Mayday call in the moments before the collision which gave police time to stop traffic on the bridge, likely saving lives.

