The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo province, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered an investigation into the Incident in which a 39 year-old male and his five year-old son died mysteriously after allegedly consuming biscuits suspected to have been laced with poisonous substance on Friday, 27 October 2023 at Extension Six (6) in Bela-Bela.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the father of the child had a heated argument in the morning with his girlfriend. During the day, the deceased (boyfriend) allegedly went to Creche and took his son and left with the 5-year-old until he brought him to his mother in the evening.

Later on, a five year-old child started to complain about stomach pains and told her that his father gave him biscuits. The mother quickly rushed him to the local Clinic for medical assistance but he succumbed to severe pains upon his arrival. headtopics.com

Afterwards, the members of the community at Extension 06, mobilized themselves to attack the father but the police managed to quickly stabilize the situation. Reportedly, a 39-year-old male went to the Clinic after complaining about stomach aches and informed the Medical personnel that he shared biscuits with his son that were intentionally poisoned by him.

The father was treated at the Clinic and later transferred to Bela-Bela Hospital for medical treatment but he also was declared dead by the Doctor.“I would like to encourage everyone who is experiencing relationship or marital problems to seek immediate assistance from professionals such as Social Workers, Marriage Councillors, Pastors and Traditional leaders. This incident could have been prevented had there been consultations for assistance” General Hadebe concluded. headtopics.com

