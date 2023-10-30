Fatal Joburg fire: Khampepe inquiry halted because venue does not meet safety standards

Justice Sisi Khampepe announced on Monday morning that the inquiry had to be halted so that a new venue could be found.The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into the Albert Street fire that killed 77 people in Marshalltown three months ago has been postponed indefinitely.

In an unexpected turn of events on Monday, the commission's chair, Justice Sisi Khampepe, announced that the inquiry had to be halted so that a new venue could be found. "The Chief of Emergency Services in the city has served the commission with a notice that the building we are using is not compliant with the health and safety standards," Khampepe said.We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred

Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Khampepe Inquiry: NGO claims most victims of the fire were South AfricanKhampepe Inquiry: NGO claims most victims of the fire were South African Read more ⮕

Bogus TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani arrested at Joburg hospitalBogus TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani arrested at Joburg hospital Read more ⮕

Deadly Joburg fire inquiry: Witnesses reveal atrocious conditions in Usindiso BuildingDeadly Joburg fire inquiry: Witnesses reveal atrocious conditions in Usindiso Building Read more ⮕

Water crisis hits Johannesburg hardJoburg Water, a key supplier in Johannesburg, reports water disruptions, blaming Rand Water for the crisis. Read more ⮕

Almost two months later, City of Joburg struggles to resolve Marshalltown fire problemsDespite several complications, the Gauteng health department says it intends to explore all identification processes before resorting to pauper burials. Read more ⮕

Fresh-to-market paintings to be sold during Joburg auction weekA standalone auction of South African prints from six studios also offers a deep-dive into Kentridge’s fascinating career as a printmaker. Read more ⮕