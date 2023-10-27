Fastjet airline ups flights to SA

The privately-owned airline with the signature image of a parrot in its tail, Fastjet, will be adding additional weekday frequencies between Johannesburg and Bulawayo from 30 October.Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Fastjet has spread its wings. The carrier has been making great strides in connecting destinations both inside and outside of Zimbabwe.

Fastjet has become a serious player in the continent’s regional aviation landscape thanks to its growing presence in Southern Africa. This is good news for Zimbabwe, which is often considered the region’s basket case, due to years of political and economic turmoil.

“As a result of these efforts, air access continues to improve, with Zimbabwe being linked to more destinations and on existing routes, capacity and frequency has been enhanced. Aviation is an enabler, a catalyst for the development of any economy, more so in a land-locked country like Zimbabwe,” said Fastjet’s spokesperson Nunurai Ndawana per headtopics.com

Fastjet Zimbabwe began operations in October 2015, initially offering flights between Harare and Victoria Falls. The airline then started flying over the border, to Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport in February 2016. It launched flights between the Kruger Park and Victoria Falls in February 2022.The company plays an important role in rebuilding Zimbabwe’s tourism sector through its continued expansion.

Fastjet is enhancing air connectivity in Zimbabwe, with the introduction of scheduled domestic routes to Lake Kariba and Hwange National Park. It also connects these destinations with flights to Harare, Victoria Falls and Johannesburg. headtopics.com

Branson was a passenger on one of the carrier’s scheduled flights from Johannesburg to Harare in June. The company is eagerly looking to expand its route network and increase its flight schedule while offering great customer service to its passengers.

