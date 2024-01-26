Fast Food Franchises Thrive in South Africa Despite Challenges

The success and popularity of fast food franchises in South Africa are well known, but to take advantage of South Africa’s love of fast food will require millions of rands to join the industry giants. While fast food chains have experienced the challenges faced by many other businesses in South Africa – such as load shedding and inflation – they continue to grow due to their convenience and increasing demand.

According to a study by Eighty20, while restaurants and coffee shops have battled since COVID-19 and are still around 22% below 2019 revenue, the takeaway and fast-food category recovered quickly after the pandemic and is now 41% above 2019 levels. The fast-food category was a third of the size of the restaurant category pre-Covid, but now it is more than two-thirds the size – showing just how much consumers’ purchasing behaviour has changed, it added. According to the study, The top 10 most popular fast food outlets are KFC, Chicken Licken, Debonairs, McDonald’s, Hungry Lion, Spur, Nando’s, Burger King, Steers, and Wimp





BusinessTechSA » / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Video Claims Food in South Africa Contains Graphene OxideA video circulating on WhatsApp claims that food in South Africa contains graphene oxide. The video shows a man crushing Weet-Bix cereal and using a magnet to demonstrate the presence of magnetic graphene oxide. He alleges that this substance is found in vaccines and is deadly to people.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Cricket South Africa meets with South African Jewish Board of Deputies over David Teeger matterThe South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) is hoping the International Cricket Council will intervene in the David Teeger matter after their meeting with Cricket South Africa didn't go as planned. The SAJBD took umbrage at the demotion of Teeger as captain from the South Africa Under-19 World Cup that starts on Friday.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world’s 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa’s future.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

Youth Unemployment and Tech Skills Shortage in South AfricaNew statistics reveal a high youth unemployment rate and a shortage of technical skills in South Africa. The lack of technical expertise is negatively impacting organizations, leading to struggles in meeting client needs, reduced innovation capacity, and loss of customers to competitors.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Navigating the process of submitting building plans for approval in South AfricaUnderstanding the intricacies of submitting building plans for approval in South Africa is essential to ensure compliance with local regulations and a smooth construction process.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Thabo Mbeki Emerges as South Africa's Most Popular PoliticianFifteen years after the ANC recalled him as South Africa’s president, Thabo Mbeki has emerged as the country’s most popular politician, according to a recent poll by the Social Research Foundation.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »