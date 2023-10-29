Farm community rescue woman and suspect arrested

The Ladybrand police have arrested the 52-year-old man after he allegedly raped and locked 17-year-old girl in his house who was later rescued by other farm dwellers.

It’s alleged that on 29 October 2023 at about 03:10, the 17-year-old woman was at friend’s place drinking liquor and she went outside to smoke a cigarette when she was approached by the 52 year-old man staying on same farm.

It’s further alleged that he called and went with her to his place where was raped. He then locked her inside the house until the farm community came and broke down the door of suspect’s house and set her free. She later reported the incident to her mother who alerted the police and went with her to the farm and suspect was found and arrested. headtopics.com

The suspect is expected to appear before the Ladybrand Magistrate court on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 facing charge of rape.The views of authors published on South Africa Today are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of South Africa Today. By viewing, visiting, using, or interacting with SouthAfricaToday.net, you are agreeing to all the provisions of the

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATodayNews »

Latin America Archives - South Africa TodaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

United States Archives - South Africa TodaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Entertainment Archives - South Africa TodaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Relationships Archives - South Africa TodaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Year-End Celebrations at SteenbergSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Hyde Park Corner Shines with David Yarrow’s Epic “Storytelling” Exhibition at Scapegoat GallerySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕