, Coca-Cola released its limited edition Ginger-flavour Coke to Australia back 2016. While it’s been available overseas for several years, South Africans would probably just buy a Stoney!We love hearing from our readers at The South African. Let us know what you’d like to see on the shelves.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.