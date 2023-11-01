Fans Stunned As Cassper Nyovest Paid R150K for Nompilo Dlamini’s Lung Transplant in 2021

Rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest once helped the late Nomplio Dlamini, who died Monday night, 30 October 2023, in her sleep.Tributes poured in, and some celebs were praised and some were dragged for not helping her while she was still alive,Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on ourshared on her timeline that Cassper Nyovest donated some money for Nompilo to go to India and get a lung transplant.

"This is a Cassper Nyovest Appreciation Tweet. He was the only musician who donated R150k to Nompilo Dlamini and helped her raise 2 million to go to India to get a new lung Transplant, Hate him or Love him, and this guy has a heart of gold. We need many like him, UBUNTU."Shortly after the tweet was shared online, many social media users were shocked that the star really cared about Nompilo. See some of the comments below:"Your kindness is heartwarming and an inspiration to all.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, confirmed that they had been notified of the deaths of the two citizens.

