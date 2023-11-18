Famous Brands acquires majority stake in plant-based restaurant Lexi’s Healthy Eatery

When Famous Brands bought a majority stake in plant-based restaurant Lexi’s Healthy Eatery, there were high expectations for the fledgling casual dining chain. This was a bet, albeit a small one, on the trend towards ‘flexitarianism’, healthy eating and a plant-based lifestyle . Lexi’s offered an almost entirely plant-based all-day menu (free-range eggs and chicken are used in certain dishes). The R3.

3 million deal saw the franchise operator purchase four stores and a central kitchen in April 2022. The bulk of this value was goodwill (intangible assets). It said it planned “to grow the brand’s footprint while cautiously exploring opportunities to offer more plant-based options in other brands’ menus and our retail range”. Months after the acquisition, it said it had “significant learnings regarding the potential of plant-based dining”





