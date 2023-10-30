Family of 5 burns to death in Brits shelter

Two adults and three children burnt to death when their living quarters went up in flames at a shelter in Brits near Hartbeespoort last night.

Esme Labotske (25), JP Bingham (26) and their three children, Benjamin (8), Marinique (3) and Luané (2), were trapped in the burning building and could not find the security door’s key. “Everyone tried to get the door open, but couldn’t. There was nothing we could do,” said shocked residents of the Purple Moss shelter today, speaking about the tragic events that claimed the young family’s lives.

According to residents at the shelter, the family’s room went up in flames just before 21:00, during load-shedding.Residents were alerted by Benjamin’s cries for help. “He was standing by the security gate that was locked and they could not find the key. Residents tried to break the lock and the door but could not get it open. It was indescribably horrible,” a resident said.Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) responded and, with the Brits fire department, extinguished the fire. headtopics.com

The approximate 63 shelter residents are still in shock. Many lost all of their belongings in the fire, and many are homeless.There is an urgent need for blankets, clothes, and food. People who would like to contribute can contact 064 664 2060.

