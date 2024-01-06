Family Displeased with Handling of Mbongeni Ngema's Funeral

Mbongeni Ngema, who died in hospital on 27 December 2023 after a car crash in Mbizana, Eastern Cape, was laid to rest at the Heroes Acre in Durban on Friday in a special provincial official funeral category 2. Family squabbles, divisions, apparent disagreements on where playwright and singer Mbongeni Ngema should be buried and threats of legal action have smirked his send-off.

In a letter addressed to KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, dated Thursday, 04 January 2024, barely a day before the funeral, Ngema’s family in eMfana, eNhlwathi in Hlabisa, expressed displeasure with the handling of his passing. The family claims to have been kept in the dark regarding the send-off arrangements and activities till the very last day, with the family and mourners attending a memorial service scheduled to be held in eNhlwathi on Thursday left in the lurch. According to the letter, only signed as being from the ‘Family of KwaNgema eMfana’, it had been agreed during the funeral arrangements that there would be a memorial service at eMfana





