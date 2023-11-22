Families in Cape Town's Redhill settlement fear homelessness as shacks are demolished

Families living in shacks in the Redhill informal settlement near Scarborough in Cape Town are being moved to new housing in Dido Valley, above Simon’s Town. But as the shacks are demolished, backyarders and tenants who have been living there fear they will be left homeless. Of the 600 units in the Dido Valley housing project, 472 are reserved for Redhill residents, with 100 units set aside for families who were forcibly removed from Simon’s Town to Gugulethu during apartheid.

The project was initiated in 2000, according to City of Cape Town Human Settlements Mayco member Carl Pophaim, with the first keys handed over to Redhill families in May this year. Other families are moving as their houses are completed. But as Redhill residents have pointed out and Pophaim has confirmed, whenever a family from Redhill moves into their Dido Valley house, the electricity to their home in Redhill is disconnected and the structure is demolished. This leaves any tenants, backyarders or family members who cannot be accommodated in Dido Valley homeless





