Fake Social Media Accounts Found in Uganda

A BBC investigation has uncovered a network of fake social media accounts in Uganda. Under false identities, they spread pro-government messaging and target critics with threats. But who are the people behind it? It is not every day that you get to take a selfie with the long-serving President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni. When the opportunity arose, Dr Jamechia Hoyle went for it. She is a senior consultant in the United States, focused on global health security.

Back in October 2017, she had travelled to the Ugandan capital, Kampala, to attend an international conference.Making her way through the crowds, Dr Hoyle approached him, smartphone in hand. "He was really happy to engage with us and take the picture," she recalls. Seeing a broad-smiling Dr Hoyle and the president, surrounded by smiling faces trying to get in the shot, photographers couldn't resist - and they too captured that image.Four years later, this exact photo would be used to create a fake social media account aimed at spreading state propaganda and targeting government critic





BBCAfrica

