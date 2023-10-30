Faf de Klerk's iconic SA briefs win a second Rugby World Cup and meet tennis legend Roger Federer

Springbok player Faf de Klerk's iconic Speedo made its return to the global stage after Saturday's win over the New Zealand All Blacks.After winning a second Rugby World Cup, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk's iconic Speedo made its revered return to the global stage when the rugby star - clad only in the SA flag briefs - held court with Roger Federer.

In 2019, after South Africa beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan, De Klerk celebrated in spectacular fashion, wearing nothing but the Speedo. And during the changeroom celebrations, De Klerk, once again sporting only the Speedo, was greeted by Prince Harry - a moment that went viral.

