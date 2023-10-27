Facts about Dylan Joseph Hamilton West, Erin Hamilton's son

Dylan Joseph Hamilton West, best recognised as Erin Hamilton's eldest son, has made headlines since 2020 after his grandmother moved toseeking guardianship. Why so? Go through these details as they unpack his life and why his grandmother filed for his custody.
Carol Burnett (left) and her daughter, singer Erin Hamilton, at the 50th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, 23 January 1993. Photo by Ron GalellaDylan Joseph Hamilton West was born to celebrity parents. Erin Hamilton, his mother, is a singer and dancer. Dylan Joseph Hamilton West's biography keeps you up with the mother-son dynamics.Dylan Joseph Hamilton West is 17 years old as of October 2023.
With her husband, Trae Carlson, a writer and producer, Erin had a son, Zachary, born in 1997. Zachary Carlson is Dylan's half-brother. After the end of her marriage, Erin dated Tanya Sanchez, who died in 2001., was an actress, singer and playwright. She succumbed to pneumonia on 20 January 2002, aged 38. Jody Hamilton, the actress and producer, is Dylan's aunt and Carol Burnett's daughter.
Carol Burnett at the Carol Burnett NBCU FYC Panel held at The Aster on 19 May 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Bodd, which originally aired on CBS. Burnett has also received several accolades, including a Grammy Award, a Tony Award, seven Golden Globe Awards and six Primetime Emmy Awards.
Carol Burnett married Joe Hamilton, Dylan's maternal grandfather, in May 1963. Joe was a TV producer, and one of his projects wasThe award-winning comedian and actress has two biological grandchildren. They are Erin Hamilton's children, Dylan and Zachary., Dylan has had to go to boarding schools and stay with family and friends. His maternal grandmother has been instrumental in raising him.