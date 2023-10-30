Fact of the Day: Did you know sign language has tongue twisters

Did you know fact of the day looks at the most shocking, interesting and funny facts across the world. Photo: PixabayDid you know fact of the day looks at the most shocking, interesting and funny facts across the world. Photo: PixabayYes, Sign language has tongue twisters.

They are called finger fumblers. Many who have practiced sign language over the years still fumble over certain sequences in ASL.

