Exxon and Chevron megadeals reveal why days of easy oil are over

The market reaction was swift and brutal. Chevron plunged nearly 7% and Exxon closed 1.9% lower, even as oil prices gained on heightened tensions in the Middle East. For veteran shale oil financier Dan Pickering, the response of shareholders reveals concerns about the fossil-fuel business, especially when compared with other sectors like tech.

Unlike their European rivals, Exxon and Chevron have invested heavily in fossil fuels through the ESG boom of the last four years. Even so, new crude supplies have been hard to come by. Out at sea, exploration is expensive and unpredictable. US shale fields are experiencing declining production growth as the best acreage has been already fracked.

Exxon’s $62 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. announced two weeks ago will make it the dominant producer in the Permian. Chevron said Monday it’s buying Hess for $52 billion, giving it a stake in one of the world’s largest and fastest growing oil projects in Guyana.

Chevron revealed yet another delay and cost overrun at its $45 billion Tengiz project in Kazakhstan, and that Tengiz’s cash flow will be about $1 billion less than previously forecast when it finally comes online in 2025.

“The industry is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, and the lower levels of capital that have been going in across the industry to offset the depletion that’s been happening,” Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

