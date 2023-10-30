Extensive changes coming to combustion farewell Golf 8.5 GTI

Revisions set to be expanded to the engine reports allege will produce the same 195 kW as the limited edition Golf 7 GTI Clubsport.

Based on uncovered spy images, the Mk 8.5 will differ subtly from the Mk 8 externally. Image: Volkswagen.Already spied by a number of online publications undergoing testing, the GTI will follow the same route as the preceding Mk 7, which become the Mk 7.5, by becoming the Mk 8.5 when it premieres.Autocar

, the revisions to the Mk 8.5 won’t be limited to its interior and exterior, but also underneath and to the venerable 2.0 TSI engine.While set to the remain front-wheel-drive, the Golf 8.5 GTI will become the recipient of a reworked chassis and the Dynamic Chassis Control Pro system from the new Passat and Tiguan, as well as a revised rear axle and possibly also sharper steering. headtopics.com

An area of significant content, the Mk 8.5’s interior will receive a number of upgrades most notably to the infotainment system. Image: Volkswagen8.5, the adaptations are set to consist of upgraded materials, the 10.4-inch digital instrument cluster, illuminated slider controls for the climate control display and a 12.9-inch infotainment system.

Whereas the latter is expected to receive Wolfsburg’s newest software and improved functionality by means of a better user interface, the much criticised touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel are also expected to depart in favour of a physical design followingFor now, a date of reveal is unknown, however, expect the Golf 8.5 GTI to become available some months after the standard derivative in late-2024. headtopics.com

