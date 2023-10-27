Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal says the expulsion of its members and public representatives from the party will not hinder its political campaign.

Last week, the EFF expelled 62 members - including member of Parliament (MPs), members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs), and councillors - for failing to procure transportation for their constituencies in July when the party celebrated its 10th anniversary.READ MORE:However, the red berets said that this would not affect their plans leading up to the elections.

The EFF has seen growth in KwaZulu-Natal, especially in 2021 when the party secured council seats in various municipalities. There were fears that the expulsion of some members could hinder the party's progress, but the KwaZulu-Natal leadership said the party's growth was not at risk. headtopics.com

"We really not phased. The organisation is bigger than individuals, more especially those who are parachuted into positions of authority," said provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala.

