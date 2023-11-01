Expresso Morning Show’s Exciting Evolution: Zanele Potelwa Brings Fresh Energy As New Live Studio Host From Johannesburg

Zanele continues to be one of the brightest stars in the local entertainment landscape. As a popular radio presenter and television host, Zanele’s infectious presenting style makes her a perfect fit for S3’s Expresso.

“It’s really great that Zanele is going to add her colourful energy to the Expresso team. It is also encouraging to see a talent groomed by the SABC being given an opportunity on one of S3’s flagship programmes, we wish her all the success together with the show,” David Makubyane, Head: Platforms Video Entertainment at the SABC says.

“When we speak of dreams coming true, working for Cardova and the Expresso Morning Show is exactly that. A few years ago, when Expresso had their presenter search, I didn’t enter, but I still posted a video online of how I would have entered, had I been able to at the time. It has always been something I hoped for and Expresso has always a show I admired,” Zanele fondly recalls.

Zanele adds “I’ve always viewed entertainment as a privilege. Every stage is an honour and I hope this dream coming true for me reminds people, especially the youth, that our dreams are valid and blessings delayed are not blessings denied. I’m beyond grateful to God for this amazing opportunity and to the mighty SABC for trusting me and to Cardova for believing in me.

Sane Zondi, Programme Manager of S3 adds “Zanele was a raw talent identified by the SABC on ‘Selimathunzi’ and the power of the network and SABC continues to progress her career on TV and radio. We are happy to see her grow on both platforms.” Maritha Greenland, Commissioning Editor at the SABC says “Zanele will be a welcome addition to the Expresso team.”

