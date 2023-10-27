Exploring the Gold Market: Factors affecting prices and trends

When gold is mined, it either rises or declines in scarcity, which affects its market value, depending on how much is bought and sold and how much is mined.

Because significant increases or declines in mine output do not occur frequently, supply is very constant. It takes many years to construct a mine, and significant new gold finds are uncommon. Small production adjustments are made every year, but significant changes in the worldwide supply are rare.Demand originates from four main sources: making jewellery, investing (in bars, coins, and ETFs), purchasing from central banks, and technological and industrial uses.However, investment activity, influenced by macroeconomic and market considerations, frequently acts as a deciding element in the supply/demand dynamics.

Investors flock to gold when economic uncertainty increases, driving up demand. Interest declines and jewellery demand increases during more optimistic times.Similar to other assets, momentum and market emotion sometimes more so than underlying fundamentals drive short-term movements in prices for the trade in gold. headtopics.com

Investors may experience a feeling of “fear of missing out” when the price of gold is strongly rising. Media outlets in the mainstream provide more pieces regarding gold’s growth when prices rise quickly.

This attracts investors who had been sitting on their money and ignites a frenzy, driving prices further higher. On steep selloffs, the same inclination to chase trends also occurs in reverse. When the media shifts to being negative, selling pressure increases as investors hurry to lock in profits or cut losses. Beyond gold, this phenomenon is also prevalent in other assets.Due to its role as a safe haven asset, gold is particularly vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, economic crises, and other unsettling situations that increase investor apprehension. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: mybroadband »

Saudi Arabia, Russia Exploring Investment Cooperation OpportunitiesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Sassa gold cards expire in December: Will you still get your grant?more than five million of South Africa's most vulnerable were at risk of not getting their grant. Read more ⮕

Gold One mine 'hostage situation': South African miner feared for his lifeHundreds of workers at a South African mine were trapped for three days in a union dispute. Read more ⮕

Num set to meet with Gold One mine management following 'hostage situation'A labour dispute between trade unions Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and National Union of Mineworkers forced the gold mine to halt underground operations for three days where over 500 workers were trapped. Read more ⮕

Markets weak as gold approaches all-time highsA look at movements of US and local indices and Afrimat CEO on results. Read more ⮕

WATCH: All mineworkers resurface from underground at Gold One mineRival unions – National Union of Mineworkers and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union - are at loggerheads about organising rights at the east of Johannesburg operation. Read more ⮕