Explainer: What is pushing the Nigerian naira to record lows?

President Bola Tinubu removed Nigeria's foreign currency controls in June in a bid to get transactions flowing through the official market again to help unify the naira's exchange rates.WHY IS THE NAIRA FALLING?

But dollar flows to Nigeria have been falling in the last few years due to declining investment and lower exports of crude oil, which account for more than 90% of the country's export income. That means corporates are unable to get new letters of credit, while the banks are owed dollars. New central bank governor Yemi Cardoso said clearing the backlog was a priority but he gave no timeline for how long it would take.

In August, the central bank published audited accounts for the first time since 2018, and revealed that its reserves included a $19 billion commitment in derivatives - slashing the liquid amount of the reserves. headtopics.com

Nigeria's crude excess account only has $473,755, the National Economic Council said in August, down from a peak of $20 billion in 2008, after successive governments withdrew dollars to support the naira and budget spending.Nigerian banks are not allowed to have open positions on the dollar, meaning that they cannot buy forex for their own account from the market or speculate on the value of the currency.

A trader said if banks were allowed to make the market on the dollar, the local currency could weaken further because they would sell to customers at rates determined by demand and supply.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ReutersAfrica »

Nigeria: Premium Times' Journalist, 19 Others Admitted Into Nigerian Green AcademyThe annual programme designed for emerging civil society activists, journalists, artists and social entrepreneurs, is hosted by the Heinrich Boll Stiftung. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: How Nigerian Govt Officials Have Continued to Betray CountryBen Murray-Bruce is a former senator from Bayelsa State. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Court Nullifies Nigerian Government's Proscription of IPOBThe court declared that self-determination was not a crime, and therefore, cannot be used as a basis to arrest, detain and prosecute Nnamdi Kanu. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Govt Moves to Securitise Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Dividends for $7bn CashAs part of efforts to boost foreign currency liquidity in the economy and strengthen foreign exchange (FX), the federal government has concluded plan to securitise about $7 billion of the country's dividends from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG). Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Controversy Sparks Over Social Media Regulation in NigeriaNigerian authorities in recent developments, have initiated efforts to introduce legislation that would grant the government the power to regulate digital platforms and social media across the country. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Why We Constituted 134 Committees Despite Nigeria's Economic ChallengesSome Nigerians have voiced concerns over what they perceived as an excessive number of committees, contradicting President Bola Tinubu's commitment to reducing the cost of governance. Read more ⮕