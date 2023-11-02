Expert hails Godongwana’s approach as ‘major breakthrough’

After the R254 billion Eskom bailout announced in February, there were 67 bankrupt towns that will gain from the R58 billion to settle their electricity accounts. “I hope that means more dynamic economic activity and less pressure to disconnect poor households – although details are not yet available,” said Bond.He cautioned: “On the other hand, Godongwana is making real after-inflation cuts to so many social programmes, which are already underperforming.
“This may see a repeat of the mid-2021 social unrest, especially if he remains stingy with the R350 emergency welfare grant by failing to adjust it for inflation.”Cosatu national spokesperson Matthew Parks said Godongwana failed to table “a bold MTBPS that would turn a tepid economy around, provide relief to the poor and rebuild the state”.Government, he said, delivered “an underwhelming accounting note with reckless cuts to budget allocations and below-inflation increases to departments”.
Parks added: “Our nation is facing a myriad of very difficult challenges, ranging from tepid economic growth, 42.1% unemployment, a youth unemployment rate of 60%, endemic crime, corruption, load shedding, cable theft crippling the passenger and freight railway network; inefficient ports, dysfunctional municipalities, ingrained poverty and inequality.
“The solutions offered by Treasury of slashing expenditure and further decapacitating the state in an economy desperately in need of stimulus will choke the economy and weaken already enfeebled public and municipal services.”ANC’s financial dilemma: Revenue shortfall looms at R57 billion
