Expats Returning to South Africa, Not Just in Western Cape

Property group Chas Everitt says that expats are returning to South Africa “in droves” and, contrary to popular opinion, they aren’t all settling in the Western Cape. “A very large percentage are actually buying homes in Gauteng, and in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg in particular,” said Rory O’Hagan, principal of the Chas Everitt Hyde Park and Sandton office.

“We receive enquiries daily from South Africans of all ages who have been living and working abroad, sometimes for many years, but are now returning to Johannesburg to take up new corporate jobs or to establish new businesse





BusinessTechSA » / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Enthusiasts Saving Horse Racing in the Western CapeGreg Bortz and Owen Heffer are working hard to revive horse racing in the Western Cape, which had lost its appeal. They hope to be honored alongside the great achievers in the industry.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe Faces Potential Removal from OfficeJudge President John Hlophe of Western Cape is found guilty of gross misconduct and faces potential removal from office for attempting to influence Constitutional Court justices. He is also facing a second investigation for allegations of abusive language and assault.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

City of Cape Town Hosts Innovation Summit to Transform into Silicon Valley of AfricaThe City of Cape Town recently hosted an innovation summit to discuss the transformation of the city into a thriving start-up ecosystem, aiming to become the Silicon Valley of Africa. While some argue that South Africa's lag in adopting technological advancements may hinder this goal, others see it as an opportunity for South African businesses. The summit focused on expanding possibilities, building better systems, improving productivity, and increasing long-term profits. The article highlights three fundamental skills for founders building businesses in South Africa, drawing inspiration from the success of Silicon Valley.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Passionate Cape Town Rugby Fans Show Support for North vs South DerbyMore than 40,000 rugby fans are expected to attend the North vs South derby between the Stormers and the Bulls in Cape Town. Despite the previous match attracting only 12,500 spectators, the Stormers are aiming for their seventh consecutive win in the Vodacom URC. The match against La Rochelle showcased some of rugby's biggest names, including three Springbok World Cup winners.

Source: SARugbymag - 🏆 33. / 51 Read more »

Africa's Potential in Green Energy IndustrySouth Africa and other African countries discuss Africa's role in creating renewable energy industries on the continent, with Africa having significant reserves and production of green minerals. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide key takeaways and summaries.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

OneWeb LEO Broadband Service Launches in South AfricaTelecoms company Paratus and satellite operator Eutelsat have announced the launch of the OneWeb low-earth orbit (LEO) broadband service in South Africa. The service will provide high-speed, low-latency Internet access in regions with limited connectivity.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »