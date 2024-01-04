Expand Your Horizons: Acquire New Skills in 2024

It is very important to get the body ready for any physical activity and to bring down the heart rate after any hectic routine.

At the beginning of the year, we often ask ourselves pertinent questions such as, did I achieve all that I needed to do last year, and what is it that I can do to be a better version of myself? This is when we go on fact-finding missions for classes we can enrol in, to either improve our skills with a view to increasing our value to be paid more, or simply to go on an exciting journey of learning to hone our life skills. The World Health Organization defines life skills as “abilities for adaptive and positive behaviour that enable individuals to deal effectively with the demands and challenges of everyday life”. We also want to have more fun and increase our networks and circles, but any new skills we learn help us lead a more meaningful life. For 2024, forget the tired music, dance, language and sport lessons, and expand your horizons by acquiring these skill





City_Press » / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Rise of AI: What to Expect in 2024OneX CEO Rob Godlonton discusses the future of AI and its expected growth in the business technology sector. Predictions show that AI will burst into the mainstream in 2024, with the worldwide AI software market projected to reach nearly $251 billion by 2027. The generative AI solutions and platforms market is also expected to have a significant growth rate, surpassing overall AI spending and worldwide IT spending.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

S&P 500 Index Expected to Reach Record High in 2024Bloomberg's survey predicts that the S&P 500 Index will climb to 4,808 points in 2024, with lower gains than this year. Respondents also expect the 10-year Treasury yield to drop. Majority of respondents do not see a hard economic landing as the top risk to markets.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Fixed-Wireless Services to Take Over Cellular and Fibre in South Africa by 2024Fixed-wireless services in unlicensed spectrum are expected to become dominant in South Africa by 2024 due to advances in Wi-Fi technology, the availability of unlicensed wireless spectrum, and the unreliability of cellular and fibre networks. Wireless internet service providers (Wisps) operating in the unlicensed spectrum offer advantages such as immunity to power outages and unrestricted growth.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Jacob Zuma refuses to vote for ANC in 2024 electionsFormer president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not support the ANC in the upcoming elections and will instead join a new party, uMkhonto Wesizwe.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Employee Burnout Predicted to Impact Businesses in 202480% of surveyed global senior risk professionals predict burnout will have a significant impact on businesses in the next year, but only 41% feel that their organisations are equipped to deal with it. Hello headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-delivered and engaging.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Bungie Delays Destiny 2 Expansion 'The Final Shape' to June 2024Bungie has announced the delay of 'The Final Shape', the next expansion for Destiny 2, to June 4, 2024. The expansion is said to be the culmination of the first ten years of Destiny storytelling.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »