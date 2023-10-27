Exclusive villa, spa, and in-house restaurant: Durban's Sala Beach House is a luxury holiday dream

Squawking seagulls, melting ice creams, turbulent tepid waves dispassionately scoured by vigilant teenage lifeguards. They're all there, by the bucketful - and for decades, the combination has been a magnet for affluent holidaymakers.

And yet, despite the ebb and flow of wealthy visitors, there has, until now, been a shortage of accommodation that rejects the faded face brick and rusted railing aesthetic common around the coastal town.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

A new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

KZN ANC set for on Durban protest in solidarity with Palestinians on ThursdayThe provincial ANC, along with its alliance partners, will take to the streets i a march to the US Embassy in Durban on Thursday to show its support for the Palestinian people. Read more ⮕

Five killed in suspected drug-related shooting in DurbanFive killed in suspected drug-related shooting in Durban Read more ⮕

Bloodbath Leaves 5 Young Men Dead in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Compared to Warzone: “Send the Army”South Africans were stunned by the violence in KwaZulu-Natal after five yoing men were shot and killed in Inanda, Durban. Citizens called for urgent intervention. Read more ⮕

No R20m Durban Samas is music to DA, ActionSA’s earsBreaking Stories Read more ⮕

Pirates to headline Durban Carling Knockout double-headerThe Buccaneers will face Richards Bay in their last eight game, followed by a KwaZulu-Natal derby between AmaZulu and Golden Arrows Read more ⮕

One of the gunmen who invaded Durban school shot during incident - SABC NewsThey were demanding to see one of the learners. Read more ⮕