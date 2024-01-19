Exciting Start to Afcon 2023 with Surprises from Underdogs

Its been an exciting start to Afcon 2023 that kicked off in Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday, January 13, Jan 2024 to Sunday February 11, 2024. So far, there has been surprises aplenty from teams traditionally considered underdogs. Powerhouse Nigeria's Super Eagles drew 1-1 against Equatorial Guinea, while the other, Egypt's Pharoahs, drew 2-2 with Mozambique, who were seconds away from one of the greatest shocks in Cup of nations history, when Mo Salah netted his penalty off the post.

Ghana's Black Stars continue carrying their Afcon jinx, with a 2-1 late loss to Cape Verde. While another shocker was Namibia beating Tunisia 1-0. South Africa's Bafana Bafana also went down to Mali, 2-0, while Cameroon's Indominatable Lions were held to a goalless draw by Guinea Cornakry





