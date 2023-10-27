HEAD TOPICS

Exciting Halloween events in Durban this weekend: 27

 / Source: TheSAnews

Looking for something exciting to do this Halloween weekend? Here are some really cool events happening in Durban from 27 to 29 October 2023.

If you’re looking to get out and about this Halloween weekend in Durban, here are a few fun events taking place in the city from 27 to 29 October 2023. Are you ready to lose your mind and yourself in a terrifying Maze of Horrors? Sables Creatures and Mozambik will host a spine-chilling Halloween Maze of Horrors that’s not going to be for the faint-hearted! Don’t forget to dress up too, because there will be prizes for best dressed.

For a Halloween event with flair, check out the Halloween High Tea at the Oyster Box hotel. There promises to be a spooky set-up with the most delicious halloween high tea treats to match. Dress up is also recommended and there will be prizes for best dressed!

