Exciting Halloween events in Durban this weekend: 27

If you’re looking to get out and about this Halloween weekend in Durban, here are a few fun events taking place in the city from 27 to 29 October 2023. Are you ready to lose your mind and yourself in a terrifying Maze of Horrors? Sables Creatures and Mozambik will host a spine-chilling Halloween Maze of Horrors that’s not going to be for the faint-hearted! Don’t forget to dress up too, because there will be prizes for best dressed.

For a Halloween event with flair, check out the Halloween High Tea at the Oyster Box hotel. There promises to be a spooky set-up with the most delicious halloween high tea treats to match. Dress up is also recommended and there will be prizes for best dressed!

