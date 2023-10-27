Exciting Halloween events in Cape Town this weekend: 27

If you’re looking to get out and about this Halloween weekend in Cape Town, here are a few fun events taking place in the city from 27 to 29 October 2023.Papa Paul’s Halloween Party makes its return this year, for the third time and it promises to be blast for the kiddies. There will be two sessions where kids can meet the Count of Halloween, play lots of fun games and outdoor activities as well as win prizes for the best dressed.

Prime will host a terrifyingly great Halloween party at the Waiting Room this Halloween weekend and you're invited! Dress up and be prepared for a scary good time.Mojo Market will once again host their rocking annual Halloween Party. Entry is free to all, and kids are welcome too! There will be food stalls galore as well as prizes for best dressed and live music to dance the night away to.

