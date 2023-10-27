Exam season: Boksburg Library sets learners up for success

With exam season upon us, Boksburg Library will extend its operating hours to six days to help learners face their final exams.

As opposed to opening only one Saturday a month, since October 7, the library operates on all Saturdays between 08:00 and 13:00. This will continue until December 3. A team of cadets is on hand to give advice, help learners study and use the available resources to prepare for their examinations.

Cadet Tyreece Wingson said the extended operating hours are a supplementary initiative to the team’s nearly all-year-round learning assistance programmes, which include helping learners with homework, tutoring, spelling bee competitions and revision.Also Read: Be well informed about breast cancer headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: BoksburgNews »

Impala Park shooting: suspect wants his bail conditions amendedBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

New BAC coach gears up to produce exceptional athletesBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

Lots happening in Boksburg! Diarise these datesBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

Dan Triangle’s Thela wins second world champs gold medalBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

Youngsters shine at inter-provincial tourneyBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

GALLERY: Bok fever at an all-time highBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕