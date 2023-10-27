Ex-Messi Coach Causes Stir With Ronaldo Praise

A former Paris Saint-Germain manager, who coached Lionel Messi in France, has caused a stir with recent comments he made about Cristiano Ronaldo.Al Nassr stormed to a 4-3 win over Al Duhail in the AFC Champions League earlier this week, a match in which Ronaldo scored two incredible goals with his weaker foot.

His first was a long-range effort from outside the box into the top corner in the 61st minute, and his second was a wonderfully struck first-time volley in the opposition box 20 minutes later. Qatar-based side Al Duhail are coached by former PSG head coach Christophe Galtier, who departed the French giants at the end of last season following yet another disappointing European campaign for the Ligue 1 club, who are still searching for their maiden UEFA Champions League title.

In Paris, Galtier worked with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, whom he often praised after games, but recently said that Ronaldo"is still the best player in the world". "What he did is extraordinary for a 38-year-old. He's still the best player in the world." headtopics.com

Ronaldo has been in fine form for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this season, having scored 11 goals in his opening nine appearances. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been a consistent performer for Portugal, despite losing his place in the starting XI at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month.

Read more:

Soccer_Laduma »

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie To Drop New Song With Nigerian Singer Ruger, Artwork Causes StirCelebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has announced on his socials that he is featuring Nigerian singer Ruger on his yet-to-be-released song titled 'Till We Die'. Read more ⮕

Hurricane causes 27 deaths, severe damage in Mexico's AcapulcoOtis crashed into Acapulco with furious winds of 270 kilometres per hour, shattering windows, uprooting trees and largely cutting off communications and road links with the region. Read more ⮕

Ex-Chiefs coach: What Johnson needs to succeed at ChiefsEx-Chiefs coach: What Johnson needs to succeed at Chiefs Read more ⮕

‘Couldn’t be more proud of him’: England’s coach on Tom CurryEngland head coach Steve Borthwick shared a conversation between him and Tom Curry who had accused Bongi Mbonambi of expressing racial slur. Read more ⮕

Malawi Set To Appoint Former Chiefs CoachMalawi Set To Appoint Former Chiefs Coach Read more ⮕

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena Turns to God for AFL Semi-Final Match With Al-AhlyMamelodi Sundowns' coach Rulani Mokwena prayed to God to heal Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro so they can play duirng their semi-final clash with Al-Ahly. Read more ⮕