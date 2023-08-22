Ex Lottery board chair's R6.3m Rolls Royce unfrozen because it's 'in the hands of an innocent third party'

Former NLC board chair Alfred Nevhutanda sold his luxury Rolls Royce less than three months after he paid R6.3 million for it. The NPA says it is "irrefutable that the vehicle was bought with the proceeds of unlawful activities". The vehicle was frozen by the courts, but pursuing its forfeiture would be unsuccessful because it was now in "innocent hands". The NPA has since unfrozen the car. A preservation order on former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chair Alfred Nevhutanda's R6.

3-million Rolls Royce Phantom has been lifted because the vehicle has fallen "into the hands of an innocent third party". how almost R4.6 million of the car's purchase price was siphoned from dodgy Lottery grants, the Pretoria High Court froze the vehicle, "Even though it is irrefutable that the vehicle was bought with the proceeds of unlawful activities, it fell into the hands of an innocent owner," said Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjan





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa: How the Former Lottery Board Chair Paid for His R6.3-Million Rolls RoyceCourt freezes Alfred Nevhutanda's luxury car and property

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls RoycePretoria high court freezes luxury car and property of former Lottery board chair Alfred Nevhutanda’s

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Court attaches R6.3m Rolls-Royce Phantom bought by ex-lottery chairCourt attaches R6.3m Rolls-Royce Phantom bought by ex-lottery chair

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Amethyst Droptail: An expression of purity, clarity and resilienceRolls-Royce Motor Cars is honoured to present Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail – a breathtaking coachbuilt masterpiece that celebrates its commissioning client’s cultural heritage, family legacy and personal passions.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Argentine Star Buys World’s Most Expensive CarMauro Icardi is firing on and off the pitch after purchasing a rare Rolls Royce ride.

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford escapes unhurt in R16 million Rolls Royce crashManchester United's Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash following his participation in the win at Burnley.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »