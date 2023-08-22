Ex Lottery board chair's R6.3m Rolls Royce unfrozen because it's 'in the hands of an innocent third party'

Former NLC board chair Alfred Nevhutanda sold his luxury Rolls Royce less than three months after he paid R6.3 million for it. The NPA says it is "irrefutable that the vehicle was bought with the proceeds of unlawful activities". The vehicle was frozen by the courts, but pursuing its forfeiture would be unsuccessful because it was now in "innocent hands". The NPA has since unfrozen the car. A preservation order on former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chair Alfred Nevhutanda's R6.
3-million Rolls Royce Phantom has been lifted because the vehicle has fallen "into the hands of an innocent third party". how almost R4.6 million of the car's purchase price was siphoned from dodgy Lottery grants, the Pretoria High Court froze the vehicle, "Even though it is irrefutable that the vehicle was bought with the proceeds of unlawful activities, it fell into the hands of an innocent owner," said Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjan
