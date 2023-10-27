Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker says there’s nothing special about the club

Golden Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza believes Saturday’s game against Kaizer Chiefs should be treated like any other game.

Abafana Bes’thende have had a good start to the DStv Premiership so far and currently occupies third place on the log. A win against Amakhosi would put them into second position, four points behind Mamelodi Sundowns.Khanye says Ntseki won’t last a season at Chiefs

“I’m not aware of the game we’re about to play counting for six points, because everyone keeps saying it’s a big game – so maybe we can get six points from just this game,” Khenyeza said as per “To me, this is just another game. They’re not going to get any special treatment in comparison to other teams.WATCH: Junior Khanye warned Kaizer Chiefs on appointing Ntseki headtopics.com

On Monday, the club axed Moleki Ntseki after only four months but a wounded Amakhosi might stop Arrow’s momentum on Saturday.

Read more:

TheSAnews »

Arrows mentor warns Chiefs against special treatmentGolden Arrows mentor Mabhudi Khenyeza warns Kaizer Chiefs against expecting special treatment when they visit KZN. Read more ⮕

Why this Kaizer Chiefs trio SHOULD pick up yellow cards against ArrowsKaizer Chiefs have a trio of players walking a suspension tightrope. They might be best served getting that out the way now, here's why. Read more ⮕

Kaizer Jr explains why Kaizer Chiefs signed FleursThe Kaizer Chiefs sporting director has explained what convinced them to make a permanent move for Luke Fleurs. Read more ⮕

Razor sharp Arrows to give new Chiefs coach Johnson baptism of fireRazor sharp Arrows to give new Chiefs coach Johnson baptism of fire Read more ⮕

“We will prove to Arrows what Chiefs are made of”Kaizer Chiefs winger Keagan Dolly says high-flying Golden Arrows 'will be thinking we are down and out' when the two sides meet on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Bullish Arrows skipper: Nothing special about ChiefsBullish Golden Arrows skipper Nduduzo Sibiya is unfazed by Kaizer Chiefs and says there is nothing special about the Soweto giants. Read more ⮕