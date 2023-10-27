Ex-cop was provoked when killing e-hailing driver, says judge. Heartbroken mom says it's unfair

The mother of an e-hailing driver who was killed by a former police officer said she was shattered after the accused was only sentenced to five years behind bars.

Thembekile Mvuyane, 45, was visibly irate when the magistrate, Sharon Marks, read out her judgment against Nonhlanhla Biyela, 47, in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday. Biyela was, in July, convicted of the murder of Mvuyane's son, 26-year-old Khethokuhle, during a road rage incident in November 2020.

