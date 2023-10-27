Ex-Chiefs coach left muthi behind!

The healer said the evil spirit that affects football players on the pitch and the curse of it is that the muthi was left by a former coach.

Traditional healer Dr Kato Lekowa from Stinkwater in Hammanskraal said Chiefs's curse was from a former coach who left an Arabic muthi, which changes to be a tokoloshe. Get 14 days free to read all the stories on SNL24.com. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.

