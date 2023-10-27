Evidence-Based Regulation of Tobacco Could Save Governments Millions Lost Through Illicit Tobacco Industry

, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

South Africa Headlines

Young Woman Sniffs Grandmother’s Snuff Tobacco, Reaction in TikTok Video Leaves Mzansi in TearsA woman shared her first experience with snuff tobacco and posted a reaction video on TikTok. She went into a sneezing fit which shocked Mzansi people. Read more ⮕

Should the Media Take a Neutral Stance In the Tobacco Harm Reduction Discourse?The late South African Philanthropist and clergyman, Archbishop Desmond Tutu once said, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. Read more ⮕

- The Moral Dilemma Facing Tobacco Harm Reduction InterventionsForty-seven years on since Professor Michael Russell’s famous quotation, people are still dying from tar despite smoking for nicotine, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates the annual death toll from smoking combustible cigarettes to be over 8 million, with the latest WHO data as of August 2023 showing that more than 7 million of those... Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Controversy Sparks Over Social Media Regulation in NigeriaNigerian authorities in recent developments, have initiated efforts to introduce legislation that would grant the government the power to regulate digital platforms and social media across the country. Read more ⮕

World Rugby finds no evidence of racial slur, Mbonambi free to playSpringbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi is free to play after World Rugby found no evidence of him making a racial slur towards Tom Curry. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Springboks Player Bongi Mbonambi Cleared of Racial Abuse Charges, No Evidence FoundWorld rugby has cleared Bongi Mbonambi of any wrongdoing after the Springboks player was accused by England'S Tom Curry for using a racial slur against him. Read more ⮕