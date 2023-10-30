Evergrande liquidation hearing delayed in ‘the last adjournment’

China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, got a final chance to get what could be the nation’s biggest ever restructuring back on track, as a Hong Kong court pushed back a winding-up hearing.

Evergrande’s saga has added more uncertainty to China’s property debt crisis as it heads into its fourth year amid record defaults. The problems began in 2020 when authorities laid out “three red lines,” which set leverage benchmarks for builders. By the end of the next year, Evergrande had defaulted. In March this year, the company laid out details of its planned restructuring that called for offshore creditors to swap debt for new securities.

Such an event could further expose the impact on financial institutions, according to Zhang Kaikai, investment director with Shanghai Gofar Asset Management Co. “Banks may need to recognise losses of bad debts if a liquidation order is issued, which could result in a deteriorating financial situation,” he said. headtopics.com

Challenges for Evergrande have mounted on all fronts. Founder Hui Ka Yan has been suspected of committing crimes and placed under police control, the company said in late September. Once Asia’s second-richest man and worth $42 billion at his peak in 2017, Hui’s net worth has tumbled to about $943 million.

“The company really has its last chance now to put forward a viable proposal that’s acceptable to my clients, and we hope the company understands the very clear message that was given from the judge: that this is the last chance,” said Neil McDonald, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP, legal adviser to the ad-hoc group. headtopics.com

The Hong Kong court has issued at least three winding-up orders for Chinese developers since the property debt crisis began, despite thorny jurisdictional issues and a need to keep developers afloat to ensure home-buyers get the houses they’ve paid for. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW As the real estate crisis came to threaten worse contagion, authorities have taken steps to fine tune policy including a broad relaxation of downpayment requirements for homes and cuts to some mortgage rates.

