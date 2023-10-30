Evangelist: Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s post left fans praising God

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s first Instagram post left fans praising God.had been quiet on Instagram when he was with the team in France seeking to defend the World Cup.ALSO READ:Surely, whether it was only their good preparations and talents, the Springboks defended the World Cup.He gave all the glory to God, the same God he believed made them win in 2019.

Other stars like Cheslin Kolbe also gave glory to this God when they played well and lifted the trophy.As the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi gave glory to God, many fans praised God and also Siya Kolisi.

“The whole day yesterday I was telling everyone that the God of Siya Kolisi is about to show himself off. And he did 🙌” “Captain ye bozza.. Slowly brewed!!! You’re great. even more greater because of where you’re rooted, IN GOD♥️♥️”“SAME GOD!!!! Same faithful, Father!!!! We are so proud of you and the team @siyakolisi 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”“Ohh man 🥺❤️❤️ When we acknowledge Him, and seek Him, we create space for Him to do wonders in our lives. headtopics.com

