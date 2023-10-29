Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane believes Europe is not ready to bring in an African coach.Before his move to the UAE, the 59-year-old briefly coached in Saudi Arabia but he made his name at Sundowns and Al Ahly.Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker says there’s nothing special about the club

“Football is not about where you come from but we have to tell the truth and look at the way it is and its effect,” Mosimane told “We can run around and we can escape and make excuses but Europe simply does not employ African coaches,” he said.“My job is to build the trust and legacy of African coaches and make them say ‘Look, I think there’s something in Africa’, give them a chance,” Mosimane added.“Europe is not ready to accept an African coach yet. They come to Africa to buy players to help them win the Champions League,” Mosimane added.

