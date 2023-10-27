EU's Michel Says EU Commission Needs to Make 'Operational Proposal' on Russia's Assets

10 Proven Strategies to Improve Your Lead Conversion RateMOSCOW (Sputnik) – The European Commission needs to come forward with an “operational proposal” regarding Russia’s frozen assets, European Council President Charles Michel stated on Friday.

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final. Read more ⮕

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition. Read more ⮕

Gender Balance a Top Priority, says Philip Morris South AfricaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

International Corruption Index Says South Africa Is Just AverageSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates. Read more ⮕

South Africa: SARB deputy governor Tshazibana says rate hikes may continueFundi Tshazibana is the South African Reserve Bank’s first Black woman deputy governor at a time when the economy is struggling from all sides. Read more ⮕

Africa: Two Tanzanians and One South African Held Hostage By Hamas, Says IsraelIn the aftermath of the October 7 bombings in Israel, Hamas has reportedly taken 224 hostages, including two Tanzanians and a South African, according to the Israeli authorities, BBC reports. Read more ⮕