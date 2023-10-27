EU Organic Journey Showcases European Organic Delights at Biofach Saudi Arabia 2023

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — from fruits and vegetables to dairy products, grains, and meats. This event presents a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends and innovations in the organic sector.

The EU-funded campaign, known as “EU Organic Journey,” is on a mission to raise awareness and promote European organic products from Greece, Romania, and Bulgaria. The campaign targets consumers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. It brings together key organizations, including Agrodiatrofiki Sympraxi Perifereias Stereas Elladas (ASPSE) from Greece, Biocarpathia Cooperative from Romania, and the National Organic Association (NAO) from Bulgaria.

As a part of this remarkable initiative, “EU Organic Journey” will participate in Biofach Saudi Arabia 2023. The event is scheduled to take place from November 19th to 21st, 2023, at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, located at King Abdullah Rd, King Abdullah District, Riyadh 11564, Saudi Arabia. They can be found as the “EU Organic Journey” at Hall 3, Booth No F2. headtopics.com

Visitors to the expo will have the unique opportunity to gain insights into European organic production methods, learn more about the featured products, and engage with the participating organizations. This event will also serve as a platform to explore potential business collaborations.

