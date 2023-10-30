EU-Namibia Business Forum - Recap of Day Two

➡️We had the honor to start the second #ENBF2023 day with a keynote address by Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister, Republic of Namibia, emphasizing the importance of strong economic and environmental partnerships between Namibia and the European Union. 🇳🇦🇪🇺

➡️Our first panel discussion of the day featured Anthony Viljoen, Joaquin Lopez, Andre Ufer, and moderator Veston Malango, who had an interesting discussion and Q&A about the technological advancements and the opportunities of Namibia's CRM sector.

➡️Andrew Kanime, Kristof Waterschoot, Boudewijn Siemons, Laurent Remy, and moderator Sergio Josa Oliete, then discussed Namibia's strategic positioning as a Green Logistics Hub and how it aims to achieve net-zero emissions in transportation headtopics.com

Producers (IPPs) and their pivotal role in fostering energy independence through renewable energy with Robert Kahimise, Kahenge Simon Haulofu, Rita Madeiraand moderator Jan-Barend Scheepers ✅It was then time to conclude the two days of the #ENBF2023 with closing statements by Nangula Uaandja (Chairperson & CEO, NIPDB), and Hans Christian Stausboll (Director for Africa DG INTPA, European Commission), who were hopeful for the future of green energy and a strong EU-Namibia Partnership in CRM and GH2. 🤩

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Business owner’s quick thinking lead to apprehension af alleged business robbersSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Proposed healthcare ‘New Deal’ should help set scene for this week’s Agoa Forum talksThe Africa ‘New Deal’ proposed by the Africa CDC is a direct response to Covid-19 and the poor delivery of essential products to Africa. Read more ⮕

Africa: Kigali to Host Africa's Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in NovemberThe City of Kigali will, from November 23 to 24, witness the celebration of top entrepreneurs competing in real-time for the 2023 Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) prize competition, and their share of $1.5 million in unrestricted grant funding. Read more ⮕

Jhb Pride supports Ugandans amid anti-gay law - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Uganda introduced one of the world's harshest anti-gay laws in May. Read more ⮕

Australia win record-scoring thriller v NZ - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, Travis Head's rapid hundred trumped Rachin Ravindra's gallant 116 as Australia beat New Zealand Read more ⮕

GOP’s House paralysis is a crisis in a time of crisesIn short, the speaker is critical to the administration of House business. Read more ⮕