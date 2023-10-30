EU-Namibia Business Forum - Recap of Day One

➡️The day kicked off with a speech by Koen DOENS (Director General, DG INTPA, European Commission) and Dr Mekondjo Kaapanda-Girnus (Namibian Ambassador to the EU)
➡️ Thereafter, H.E Dr. Hage G. Geingob took the stage to deliver the opening official statement emphasising the partnership between Namibia and the EU as a way to deepen cooperation and collaboration and to contribute to a greener and cleaner future 🤝
➡️Nangula Nelulu Uaandja and James Mnyupe, CA(SA)(Nam), CFA, CFP then presented to us Namibia's Government's Green Hydrogen Strategy, aiming to become the world leader in low-carbon green energy production, while also highlighting Namibia's investment landscape, business opportunities, and growth potential 🌱 headtopics.com
➡️After a coffee break, we hosted our first plenary session moderated by James Mnyupe with Koens Doens, Hon. Tom Alweendo (Minister of Mines and Energy, Namibia), Hon.
➡️ The next panel which included Marco Raffinetti , Ludovic Saverys , Sven Thieme, Nicola Lecomte, Jerome Namaseb, Alessandra Pasini, Jorgo Chatzimarkakis and our moderator Siegfried Huegemann who shared their thoughts and insights on how the initiatives of the private sector can create a meaningful and beneficial partnership on Green Hydrogen for both Namibia and the EU... headtopics.com
➡️ Moderator François van Schalkwyk then led an interesting panel discussion after the lunch break with panellists Thomas Wu, Casten Mosch, Nadja Haakansson, Stephan Koehne, and Bjoern Noackdelving into the potential of GH2 derivatives in creating opportunities for both upstream and downstream ventures, essential for Namibia's industries.🏭