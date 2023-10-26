EU leaders finally agree to call for pauses in Gaza bombing to get aid in

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrives at the European Council, the EU leaders meeting at the headquarters of the European Union. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)The powerful block has called for pauses in Israel's bombing to allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

EU leaders called on Thursday for pauses in Israeli bombing and Hamas rocket attacks to get humanitarian aid into Gaza after days of wrangling that highlighted divisions within the bloc over the broader Israel-Palestinian conflict.

They called for"continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs". headtopics.com

While EU leaders have strongly condemned Hamas' attack, they have struggled to stick to the same message beyond that, with some stressing Israel's right to self-defence and others emphasising concern about Palestinian civilians."Israel is a democratic state guided by very humanitarian principles and so we can be certain that the Israeli army will respect the rules that arise from international law in everything it does," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Rights groups such as Human Rights Watch have also accused Israel of violating international humanitarian law. Countries such as France, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Ireland had endorsed calls from the United Nations for a break in the conflict for humanitarian reasons. headtopics.com

The compromise on"pauses" in the plural was meant to signal short breaks in fighting for missions such as hostage releases or aid convoys, rather than a formal ceasefire, diplomats said. The crisis erupted with the EU already grappling with the fallout from another war in its immediate neigbourhood - the conflict triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

