EU bans Meta’s use of personal data for behavioural advertising

The order comes after Meta said on Monday that Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will be able to buy subscriptions to use the social networks without any advertising from this month. “This development unjustifiably ignores that careful and robust regulatory process,” the company representative added.

The EDPB decision forces Ireland’s data regulator, which has authority over Meta’s operations in Europe, to take final measures on the issue within two weeks, with a ban to enter force a week later.The EDPB said Meta was informed Tuesday of the decision and that it had indicated it plans to ask for consent to use personal data to target ads that users see when they use the apps.

Facebook had some 300 million daily users in Europe at the end of 2022, out of about two billion users worldwide, with Europeans generating about a fifth of Meta’s advertising sales.

